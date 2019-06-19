× Road closures near Convention Center planned for Comic-Con 2019

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Convention Center announced its planned road closure windows Wednesday for Comic-Con 2019, scheduled for July 17- 21.

Harbor Drive will be closed to all traffic between First Avenue and Park Boulevard from 3-10 p.m. July 17, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 18-20 and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 21. The closure will affect all non-foot traffic, according to the convention center, including cars, bikes, skateboards and dockless bikes and scooters.

Comic-Con attendees will also need a valid convention badge to access the convention center, its front drive and adjacent terraces and sidewalks. The rest of the parks, restaurants, shops and piers surrounding the convention center will be open to the general public throughout the convention.

“This convention is a global, pop-culture phenomenon,” said convention center president and CEO Clifford Rippetoe. “It’s by far the largest event we hold all year. And for that reason, we’ve collaborated with our partners at the city of San Diego and the Port of San Diego to ensure that attendees have a great experience and that the public maintains access to the waterfront.”

Annual attendance of the convention tops 135,000 people and generates nearly $150 million in revenue around the county, according to the convention center. A full map of planned road closures, detours and shuttle routes for the convention can be found on the Convention Center website.