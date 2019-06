SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A police officer was shot Wednesday evening in Sacramento, KTXL reports.

A female officer was responding to a ShotSpotter call when she was struck by gunfire on Redwood Avenue near Edgewater Road in North Sacramento, police said.

A person armed with a rifle was still firing from another home on the street, KTXL reported.

The condition of the officer was not yet known.

*** Redwood Ave/Edgewater Rd- subject armed with a gun and firing in the area- stay out of the area *** media remain out of the area as well – PIO1 is enroute and will update ASAP #sacpd pic.twitter.com/yzDVs8czzM — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) June 20, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.