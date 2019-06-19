Police ID woman hit, killed by 2 police cars

SAN DIEGO — Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a woman who was hit and killed by two police cars when she walked into their path in Hillcrest.

The vehicles were heading westbound in the 100 block of West Washington Street when 33-year-old Bernadette Jenel Grantling walked into the left lane, outside a crosswalk, and was struck by the first police cruiser around 11 p.m. on June 8, according to information from the San Diego Police Department and the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

“The second police car swerved to the right to avoid the collision and struck the female who had been pushed into the right lane,” Lt. Shawn Takeuchi said in a statement on June 10.

Grantling, a transient, was rushed to UC San Diego Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 12:04 a.m. on June 9, the Medical Examiner’s Office reported.

The officers were responding to a burglary call at the time of the crash, Takeuchi said.

“The burglary call did not warrant the use of emergency lights and sirens, therefore neither officer had the equipment activated,” the lieutenant said.

Speed was not believed to have been a factor in the crash, Takeuchi said.