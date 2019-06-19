Nighttime Zoo keeps the party going with live entertainment

SAN DIEGO -- It's a celebration with animal ambassadors, live entertainment and fun after dark: Tabitha Lipkin checked out everything that Nighttime Zoo nights have in store at Balboa Park.

