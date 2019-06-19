Man stabbed in fight near OB pier

Posted 11:19 AM, June 19, 2019, by , Updated at 11:39AM, June 19, 2019

A man was stabbed just north of the Ocean Beach Pier Wednesday morning.

SAN DIEGO — A man was stabbed during a fight near the Ocean Beach Pier Wednesday morning.

The stabbing happened just before 11 a.m. on Abbott Street, just north of the pier, San Diego Police Department said. The man went to lifeguards to tell them he had been stabbed during the fight.

The man was not badly wounded, officers said. No arrests had been made late Wednesday morning and a detailed description of the suspected attacker had not been released.

Google Map for coordinates 32.747166 by -117.253622.

