John Cena pays out $1 bet to Padres’ Logan Allen

SAN DIEGO — Actor and wrestler John Cena made good on his promise Wednesday and presented San Diego Padres’ rookie pitcher Logan Allen with $1.

The pair met last year at a restaurant in Tampa, where Cena bet Allen $1 that he would never make it to the majors.

Allen made his major league debut Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park, throwing seven shutout innings in a Padres 4-1 win.

Cena met Allen on the mound before Wednesday’s game to give him a $1 bill, which he signed “To Logan, I was wrong!”

Dollar has been paid!@JohnCena makes good on his deal to @Logan__Allen 💵 pic.twitter.com/dro7y0jJGi — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 19, 2019

Tonight, @Logan__Allen earns his dollar from @JohnCena as he makes his Major League debut. Tomorrow, the dollar gets paid in person. #onedollarbet pic.twitter.com/HKecAkSuS4 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 18, 2019