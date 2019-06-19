John Cena pays out $1 bet to Padres’ Logan Allen

Actor and wrestler John Cena, left, presents Logan Allen #54 of the San Diego Padres with a dollar to pay a bet that Cena lost before a baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park June 19, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — Actor and wrestler John Cena made good on his promise Wednesday and presented San Diego Padres’ rookie pitcher Logan Allen with $1.

The pair met last year at a restaurant in Tampa, where Cena bet Allen $1 that he would never make it to the majors.

Allen made his major league debut Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park, throwing seven shutout innings in a Padres 4-1 win.

Cena met Allen on the mound before Wednesday’s game to give him a $1 bill, which he signed “To Logan, I was wrong!”

