John Cena pays out $1 bet to Padres’ Logan Allen

SAN DIEGO — Actor and wrestler John Cena made good on his promise Wednesday and presented San Diego Padres’ rookie pitcher Logan Allen with $1.
The pair met last year at a restaurant in Tampa, where Cena bet Allen $1 that he would never make it to the majors.
Allen made his major league debut Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park, throwing seven shutout innings in a Padres 4-1 win.
Cena met Allen on the mound before Wednesday’s game to give him a $1 bill, which he signed “To Logan, I was wrong!”
