Gas tax set to increase July 1

SAN DIEGO — Even as gas prices have dropped for a month straight across the county, San Diegans should expect to pay more at the pump starting in July.

That’s due to a roughly 6-cent increase per gallon in the state’s gas tax, a planned adjustment that is built into the way California taxes gasoline. Each year, the state’s excise tax is adjusted based on prices. The changes, including this year’s increase, are mapped out on a chart provided by the Department of Tax and Fee Administration.

The 5.6-cent increase brings the tax to 47.3 cents per gallon and will remain in place until June 2020.

The state’s sales tax on gas, meanwhile, remains fixed at 2.25%

In 2017, Bill SB1 was signed into law by former Gov. Jerry Brown, increasing the tax on gas by 12 cents per gallon. An effort to repeal the increase failed during the midterm elections in November.