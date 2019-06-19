Encinitas votes to fly pride flag over city hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENCINITAS, Calif. -- The Encinitas City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to fly the the LGBTQ pride flag over its city hall, becoming the first city in San Diego County to do so.

The city council issued a proclamation Wednesday officially recognizing June as Pride Month and the raising of the rainbow flag a powerful symbol of inclusion. The vote comes days after the California raised the rainbow flag over its state Capitol building for the first time.

Joe Mosca, the city's first openly gay council member, says the issue that is deeply personal for him.

"I am in fact married. My husband and I are married and have two children," Mosca said. "But for those advancements, we would not be able to get married, we would not be able to have adopted children and we wouldn't have all the rights that we have here in the state of California."

Before the council raised the flag and voted in favor of adopting the proclamation, members of the LGBTQ community shared painful memories of growing up gay.

"I think if I had grown up and was able to see that flag, my coming out process would have been easier," one man said.

The rainbow flag has become a universal symbol of hope for LGBTQ people around the world. It was first flown in San Francisco’s United Nations Plaza for Gay Pride Day on June 25, 1978.