County gas prices drop for 31st day in a row

SAN DIEGO — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Wednesday for the 31st consecutive day and the 43rd time in the past 44 days, decreasing 1.1 cents to $3.755, its lowest amount since April 5.

The average price has dropped 34.5 cents over the past 44 days, including 1.2 cents on Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 6.9 cents less than one week ago and 26.7 cents lower than one month ago, but 3.6 cents more than one year ago.

The average price continues to decrease because of a significant drop in crude oil prices “in recent weeks in response to worries about lower worldwide demand due to tariffs” and a replenished gasoline supply, Marie Montgomery of the Automobile Club of Southern California told City News Service.