Clerk refuses to hand over cash, thief settles for cigarettes

SAN DIEGO — A man armed with a knife attempted to steal cash from a 7-Eleven in the Talmadge area Wednesday morning, but left with only cigarettes when the clerk refused his demands, police said.

It happened shortly before 1:25 a.m. at the 7-Eleven near the intersection of El Cajon Boulevard and 52nd Street, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The thief walked into the store and demanded money from the clerk while holding a knife, Buttle said.

When the clerk refused, the man went around the corner and took several packs of cigarettes from a display case before fleeing eastbound on foot, the officer said.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was a man in his late 20s to early 30s with a thin build wearing a black hoodie. The heist was under investigation.