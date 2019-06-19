Authorities raid 3 pot dispensaries in East County

CASA DE ORO, Calif. — Authorities Wednesday raided three marijuana dispensaries operating out of an East County condominium/office complex, seizing over a quarter of a ton of cannabis and arresting employees of the businesses for alleged illegal drug sales.

Deputies and county code-compliance officers served abatement and search warrants at the trio of nondescript suites at 9966 Dolores St. in Casa de Oro shortly after 7:30 a.m.

The raid was “the direct result of numerous complaints from concerned citizens,” sheriff’s Sgt. Matt Cook said.

During the operation, the personnel seized more than 600 pounds of processed marijuana, edible products containing the drug, paraphernalia, $21,000 in cash, four guns and business equipment.

Seven employees were taken into custody on suspicion of illegal possession and sales of marijuana, the sergeant said. Two of them also were expected to be charged with possession of cocaine and methamphetamine.

In March 2017, the Board of Supervisors banned marijuana businesses in all unincorporated areas in San Diego County, though two existing medicinal- cannabis dispensaries — one near El Cajon and another in Ramona — were granted waivers allowing them to operate for five more years.