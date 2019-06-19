$10K offered for arrest in young man’s murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Authorities announced a $10,000 reward Wednesday for information leading to an arrest in connection with the slaying of a 22-year- old man nearly four months ago in the Lincoln Park area.

Emergency personnel responded at 11:11 p.m. on Feb. 24 to a report of a person down in the 300 block of 47th Street and found Gregory Izik Ruffin Jr. suffering from apparent trauma to his upper body, according to San Diego police.

Paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but Ruffin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gregory Ruffin Sr., the victim's father, has added $9,000 to a $1,000 reward in the case previously posted by San Diego County Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information about the slaying was asked to call the nonprofit agency at 888-580-8477. Tipsters may remain anonymous.