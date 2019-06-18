Police surround Escondido motel after man fires shots inside room

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – Police blocked off a busy street and surrounded a motel in Escondido after a man inside one of the rooms threatened to shoot them and fired a gun inside the room.

Staff at the Hacienda Motel at 735 Broadway called police just after 2 p.m. to say that a guest who was supposed to check out was refusing to leave. When officers arrived, they talked to the man through the door of his second-floor room, Escondido police Lt. Scott Walters said. The man told officers he had a gun and threatened to shoot them, Walters said. The officers retreated and heard two shots go off inside the room.

Police quickly swarmed the area, blocking off Broadway from Mission Avenue to Washington Avenue. An armored car and about a dozen heavily armed SWAT officers deployed in the parking lot of motel and police squad cars covered the back of the motel.

Shortly after 4 p.m., police set off a flash-bang grenade. A short time later they sent a robot up to the window of the room. Policed also tried to contact the man with bullhorns. as of 4:45 p.m., the man in the room had not responded.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.