Taco Bell gives customers in U.S., Canada free tacos

SAN DIEGO — There’s a new twist to Taco Tuesday this week as Taco Bell offers free tacos in celebration of the Golden State Warriors’ Game 2 victory over the Toronto Raptors earlier this month.

“We’re excited to partner with the league for the NBA Finals once again, allowing sports and taco fans nationwide to unite over one thing — rooting for tacos,” said Marisa Thalberg, Global Chief Brand Officer at Taco Bell Corp. in a press release.

Those interested can visit a restaurant between 2 and 6 p.m. — or order anytime during the day on the website or app — to get a free Doritos Locos taco, no purchase required.

This is the first year the promotion expands into Canada, a result of the Raptors making it into the NBA Finals for the first time.