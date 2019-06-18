Suspected drunk driver, passenger injured in rollover crash

SAN DIEGO — A suspected drunken driver and his 31-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries Tuesday morning in a solo vehicle rollover crash in the Balboa Park area, police said.

The crash happened shortly before 12:50 a.m. near the intersection of Pershing Drive and 26th Street, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

A 31-year-old man was driving a 2000 Toyota pickup northbound on Pershing Drive at a high speed when he lost control of the truck and it overturned, Heims said. Another 31-year-old man, who was riding in the front passenger seat, was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries to his hand and a large laceration on the top of his head, which were not believed to be life-threatening, the officer said.

The driver was also taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Heims said.

The man, whose name was not immediately available, was expected to be arrested on suspicion of DUI after being medically cleared, he said.

