Rancho Bernardo wrestler to compete on California National Team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Rancho Bernardo wrestler Tyler Badgett finished second at state and earned a chance to compete for an All-American title. He just needs a little help to get there.

The Broncos wrestling team captured their first CIF title in eight years this season. Badgett, a junior, was one of seven individual champions, finishing first in the 152 weight class.

"It's all about your mind set," said Badgett. "If you know you're going to win and you think you're going to win and you tell yourself you're going to win, then you can do great things."

That mentality also earned the 17-year-old a spot on the California National Team, but not without a petition. An injury didn't allow him to qualify but his second-place finish at the state title was good enough to join the National Team for a third time.

"It's a crazy, crazy tournament," said Badgett. "You got 128 kids in your bracket and you know you lose that first round, it's tough to come back and even place."

The Rancho Bernardo resident says he's hoping to return from Fargo, North Dakota crowned as an All-American and later commit to the University of Indiana to continue wrestling. He says tournaments like these offer invaluable experience.

"You're wrestling kids from all over the place so you come back here and you're prepared to wrestle anyone in different styles because you're getting different styles from all across the country," said Badgett.

When Badgett isn't training in the gym or busy pinning guys on the mat, he spends his free time fishing where he says the peace and quiet offers a nice mental escape.

"It's a nice outlet," he said. "It just gets your mind off everything, it slows everything down and it's not all fast paced."

His fishing might not be as great as his wrestling or as expensive. He's hoping his GoFundMe can help get him to Fargo.

"Costs are covering my plane, my ticket, my dorm back there, my dorm because we stay in the dorm and all my gear," Badgett said.

Badgett will be competing in Fargo July 12 through 19.