Marilyn Monroe statue stolen from Hollywood Walk of Fame

LOS ANGELES — Authorities Tuesday were investigating the theft of a statue of Marilyn Monroe from its perch atop the Ladies of Hollywood Gazebo on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The crime at the Hollywood and La Brea Gateway was reported to the Los Angeles Police Department at 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Channel 4 reported.

On Monday, LAPD detectives, including a forensics expert, were assisted by Los Angeles Fire Department personnel, who used a ladder to allow the forensic scientist to climb to the top of the crime scene.

The Hollywood Gazebo celebrates women in film from different cultures who brought change to the film industry. The artwork features depictions of Dolores Del Rio, Dorothy Dandridge, Mae West and Anna May Wong.

“It’s not okay to come and vandalize public art,” O’Farrell said.

LAPD Detective Douglas Oldfield said forensics investigators have found some evidence at the site.

“We got a few prints with our experts up there,” Oldfield said. “It (the artwork) means something to the community and we’re going to investigate this to the best of our ability.”