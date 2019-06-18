Gunman, victims in Costco love-triangle shooting identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- Police Tuesday released the names of a man who shot his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend Monday outside a Costco in Chula Vista, and then killed himself with the same gun.

The victims were putting groceries into a vehicle in a parking lot outside the warehouse store in the 1100 block of Broadway with the woman's infant child next to them in a stroller when Sean Illian, 48, shot them both several times shortly before 1 p.m., according to police.

The victims were identified as Angelina Perez, 32, and Samuel Valdez, 31. All three were taken to UCSD Medical Center. Illian died at the hospital. Perez and Valdez are expected to recover from their wounds.

According to investigators, Illian and Perez were in a dating relationship, which Perez ended in 2018. She began dating Valdez shortly after the breakup. Witnesses told investigators that the relationship between Illian and Perez ended badly. Illian's anger at the breakup and Perez's relationship with Valdez appeared to be the motive for Illian's attack, police said.