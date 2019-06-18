Faulconer meets with Trump at White House to discuss border, homelessness issues

WASHINGTON — San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer met Tuesday with President Donald Trump at the White House, where they discussed U.S.-Mexico border and homelessness issues, among other topics.

“I had a chance to briefly meet with the president to discuss a few big issues facing San Diego,” Faulconer said in a Twitter post. “We talked about the pending USMCA deal, California’s homeless crisis, and I also brought up sewage coming from the Tijuana River Valley — and encouraged more federal action to fix it.”

In another Twitter post prior to his meeting with Trump in the Oval Office, Faulconer wrote that he was in Washington, D.C., for the Border Trade Alliance annual conference and had “a full schedule today with some of our nation’s leaders on trade, transportation, border staffing and more.”

I had a chance to briefly meet with the President to discuss a few big issues facing San Diego. We talked about the pending #USMCA deal, California’s homeless crisis, and I also brought up sewage coming from the Tijuana River Valley – and encouraged more federal action to fix it. — Kevin Faulconer (@Kevin_Faulconer) June 18, 2019

The mayor’s press secretary, Ashley Bailey, said, “It was really rewarding that (Faulconer) got to meet with the president and push issues that are important with San Diegans.”

Bailey said immigration was not get discussed during the meeting.

The mayor was originally scheduled to meet with the White House Intergovernmental Affairs Team, but Trump heard Faulconer was in Washington and invited him for a meeting in the Oval Office.

A White House Press Office statement says the president discussed with Faulconer “the importance of the USMCA (United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement) and his ongoing advocacy” of the trade pact that the Trump administration negotiated with Mexico and Canada to replace NAFTA.

That support includes a joint resolution supporting the USMCA, co- sponsored by Mayors John Giles of Mesa, Arizona, and Brian Barnett of Rochester Hills, Michigan, to be considered at the upcoming U.S. Conference of Mayors meeting, according to the White House.

“Mayor Faulconer also raised cross-border concerns with polluted water flowing into the Tijuana River Valley from Mexico and the ongoing impact on local beaches and coastal waters,” the White House statement continued. “Finally, President Trump and Mayor Faulconer discussed San Diego’s innovative solutions to homelessness, an issue that is challenging California municipalities.”

Faulconer serves on the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative’s National Trade Advisory Committee, co-chairs the U.S.-Mexico Border Mayors Association and is the chair of the Trilateral Alliance for Trade in the Americas.

Earlier in June, Faulconer met with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during a North American mayoral summit.

The mayor will return to San Diego on Wednesday, Bailey said.