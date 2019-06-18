Chula Vista police investigate death of homeless man

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A man was found dead under suspicious circumstances Tuesday on a South Bay roadside.

Two women walking in the 1400 block of Broadway in Chula Vista spotted the body on the ground near a sidewalk shortly before 1:30 a.m., according to police.

The deceased man, identified as 56-year-old Ivan Velez, appeared to have suffered suspicious injuries, Lt. Dan Peak said. Velez is believed to have been homeless, the lieutenant said.

No suspects in the case had been identified as of late afternoon.