Blood Bank offers free Padres tickets to donors

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Blood Bank will hold its third annual San Diego Padres Summer Blood Drive Tuesday at Petco Park’s Park at the Park.

The blood drive is an annual effort to boost the county’s blood supply, which routinely dips in the summer because students are on summer break and donors are out of town, according to the blood bank. The blood drive will last from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

When residents donate blood, they will receive a voucher for two tickets to one of the Padres’ two home games against the Baltimore Orioles July 29 and 30. Donors will also receive free parking in the stadium’s Lexus Premiere Lot and VIP access to the team’s autograph booth at the blood drive.

Throughout the day, current and former Padres players are expected to sign autographs and the team’s mascot and Pad Squad ambassador team are scheduled to make appearances. San Diego County Credit Union will also hold two drawings, each for $500.

The blood drive will be held at Park at the Park, located behind the stadium. Petco Park is located at 100 Park Blvd. Residents can make donation appointments at sandiegobloodbank.org.