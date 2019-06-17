Man arrested on suspicion of DUI for crash that injured 2 people

EL CAJON, Calif. — A 22-year-old man was arrested Monday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence and causing a crash that left his passenger with life-threatening injuries and a 54-year-old passenger in the other car with minor injuries, police said.

The crash happened around 12:10 a.m. on Jamacha Road near Vista del Valle Boulevard, El Cajon police Lt. Steve Kirk said.

Investigators determined that the 22-year-old man was driving a blue 2007 Nissan Altima southbound on Jamacha Road at a high speed when he lost control of the car, spun and slid into the northbound lanes, where the sedan collided with a white 2016 Nissan Altima, Kirk said.

A man who was a passenger in the blue Nissan was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, the lieutenant said. The man’s age was not immediately available.

A 54-year-old man who was a passenger in the white Nissan was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Kirk said.

The blue Nissan driver, whose name was not immediately available, was arrested on suspicion of DUI, he said.

Both directions of Jamacha Road from Gustavo Street to Kendrick Way were closed for a time for the crash investigation, Kirk said.