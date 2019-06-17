Search warrant reveals new details about alleged Poway synagogue killer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A search warrant has revealed new details about the alleged gunman in an deadly attack on a synagogue in Poway.

The warrant reveals that John Earnest told others he lit part of a mosque on fire in Escondido prior to the shooting.

“I scorched a mosque in Escondido with gasoline,” Earnest wrote. “and they never found [expletive] on me.”

The website he posted that comment to is called 8ch.net, often referred to as 8chan, which serves as an open forum for users to post and comment about issues with anonymity. The search warrant alleges that Earnest posted this just before carrying out the shooting in Poway: "It's been real dudes. From the bottom of my heart thank you for everything… I've only been lurking for a year and a half, yet, what I've learned here is priceless. It's been an honor. Livestream link is below as well as my open letter. Livestream will begin shortly. "

The FBI is ow looking into people who conversed with Earnest on the forum. Investigators plan to track back IP addresses to see whether those people had prior knowledge of Earnest’s plans and whether they could have alerted authorities ahead of time.

Additionally, the search warrant revealed that Earnest planned to live stream his attack on social media. He also allegedly planned to accompany the attack with a musical playlist.