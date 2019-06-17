45 restaurants to participate in Taste of Little Italy

SAN DIEGO -- There's so much more to Little Italy than Italian food. This year's annual Taste of Little Italy event hosts 45 restaurants on two different routes and a list of new bites that are joining the original Italian theme. For the first time, the popular Shake Shack will have small bites on both the north and south routes, and dessert restaurant Frost Me Gourmet will be serving coffee and desserts.

Heather Lake spoke with some of the owners planning to feed hungry foodies on Wednesday night for Taste of Little Italy.

