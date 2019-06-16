× Van housing transients destroyed by fire

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A van that two or three transients were living in caught fire Sunday in Chula Vista.

A man who was living in the van said he and a friend were working on the vehicle when they started to see smoke. Another individual approached the vehicle to say that the cab had caught fire.

The fire burned through the van, destroying most of the items inside. No one was hurt in the fire, but it did bring down an electrical line that was lying in the street Sunday morning.