City Heights standoff ends with suspect in custody

SAN DIEGO — A standoff between San Diego police and a domestic violence suspect that began Sunday afternoon in the City Heights neighborhood has ended, authorities said.

Officers were called to a home near 42nd and Dwight streets at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report of domestic violence, according to Officer Dino Delimitros of the San Diego Police Department.

Police and SWAT officers surrounded the home when the suspect refused to come out.

After about three hours, police were able to take him into custody.