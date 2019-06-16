Police confront domestic violence suspect in City Heights standoff

Posted 3:06 PM, June 16, 2019, by , Updated at 03:19PM, June 16, 2019

SAN DIEGO — A standoff between San Diego police and a domestic violence suspect began Sunday in the City Heights neighborhood, authorities said.

Officers taped off a perimeter along 42nd Street in the City Heights neighborhood Sunday afternoon while engaging in a standoff with the suspect. Police were unable to immediately confirm whether or not the suspect was armed.

An armored truck arrived at the residence shortly after 3 p.m. and bystanders were asked to move out of the line of fire.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

