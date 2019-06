LA MESA — Several men stole an ATM from an AM/PM store Sunday, La Mesa police said.

At least four men dressed in hoodies backed a gray Ford F-250 truck into the store on Massachusetts Avenue and Waite Drive at about 3 a.m. The suspects loaded the ATM into the back of the truck and took off eastbound on Waite Drive.

It was not known whether the suspects were armed.

