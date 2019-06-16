× Man jumps 25 feet off bridge to evade police

LA MESA — A man jumped approximately 25 feet off a bridge in La Mesa in an attempt to escape police on Sunday, authorities said.

A man was driving in La Mesa with three passengers Sunday morning when an officer tried to pull his car over for a traffic enforcement stop, a sergeant with the La Mesa Police Department said. The driver didn’t stop for the officer and instead drove the car to a bridge, where he got out of the car and jumped over the edge. Police said the suspect appeared to be uninjured when he landed on the embankment beneath the bridge and ran away on foot.

The three other passengers were detained and taken in for questioning. Police were still searching for the suspect — described as a black male with long dreadlocks wearing a white shirt and black pants — Sunday afternoon.