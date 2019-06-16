Man arrested, 1 wounded in house party shooting

Posted 11:34 AM, June 16, 2019, by

Police handcuff a man suspected of opening fire at a house party in southeast San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — Police tracked down a man suspected of opening fire at a house party in southeast San Diego late Saturday night.

The shooting was reported at a party on Koe Street in the Jamacha Lomita area around 11 p.m. Neighbors told officers that they heard a fight break out and then gunshots, and that a white car sped away a short time later.

Police found a white car parked outside a nearby 7-11 and arrested the man inside after finding a gun inside the vehicle, San Diego Police Department said.

Meanwhile, a man showed up at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound that investigators determined he suffered at the party. He was expected to survive.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.