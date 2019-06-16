× Man arrested, 1 wounded in house party shooting

SAN DIEGO — Police tracked down a man suspected of opening fire at a house party in southeast San Diego late Saturday night.

The shooting was reported at a party on Koe Street in the Jamacha Lomita area around 11 p.m. Neighbors told officers that they heard a fight break out and then gunshots, and that a white car sped away a short time later.

Police found a white car parked outside a nearby 7-11 and arrested the man inside after finding a gun inside the vehicle, San Diego Police Department said.

Meanwhile, a man showed up at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound that investigators determined he suffered at the party. He was expected to survive.