Kitchen fire leaves 6 people homeless

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said food left cooking unattended sparked a fire on Sunday in City Heights that left six people homeless.

San Diego firefighters spent most of the morning mopping up after a fire broke out Sunday in a City Heights home on the 4400 block of Polk Avenue.

“Shortly before 9 a.m. we had reports of a residential structure fire in the 4400 block of Polk Avenue, here in City Heights,” San Diego Battalion Chief Ted Moran said. “Crews arrived, found light smoke showing and made entry to the building, where they found a small fire in the kitchen and extinguished it in about 10 minutes.”

According to Moran, it appeared food left cooking unattended caused the fire to start. “They probably left some food cooking on the stove that they forgot about, and the flames caught the cabinets and ran up the wall,” Moran said.

Officials said the flames caused a lot of damage — enough to displace the six people living inside.

“It got up into the walls. I think it got through the vent system and had some extension into the attic space. But crews were able to jump on it quickly and prevent it from spreading any further,” Moran said.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries. Officials said the American Red Cross was assisting the residents with finding temporary shelter.