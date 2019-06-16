× Firefighters battle Mid-City house fire

SAN DIEGO — Six people were left without a place to sleep after flames ripped through a City Heights home Sunday morning.

The fire broke out around 9 a.m. at the home on Polk Avenue near Fairmount Avenue, San Diego Fire-Rescue Batt. Chief Ted Moran said. When firefighters arrived they saw smoke coming from the house, moved in and put out the flames in the kitchen.

Flames spread up the walls and extended into the attic, but crews were able to “jump on it quickly and keep it from spreading even further,” according to Moran. A pot was left on the stove and burning food may have caused the blaze, officials said.

Six people living at the home were displaced and Red Cross was coming to help them find temporary shelter.