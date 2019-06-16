Driver speeds off after hitting woman crossing East County street

EL CAJON, Calif. — A woman is fighting for her life after getting hit by a driver who then sped off in El Cajon early Sunday morning.

Police and paramedics dispatched at 1:05 a.m. to the 200 block of Broadway Avenue reported a woman in her mid-40s laying in the westbound lanes of Broadway Avenue, said El Cajon police Lt. Steve Kirk.

“It appears the pedestrian was mid-block in the westbound lanes of traffic, walking outside any marked crosswalk when she was struck by a vehicle,” Kirk said. “The possible suspect vehicle is described as being white and was last seen heading westbound on Broadway from the scene.”

El Cajon police asked anyone who saw the crash to call them at 619-579- 3311.