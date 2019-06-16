Anaheim Ducks to hire San Diego Gulls’ coach

SAN DIEGO — The Anaheim Ducks will name Dallas Eakins as their next coach either Monday or Tuesday, promoting the coach of their American Hockey League affiliate, the San Diego Gulls, according to a report Sunday in the OC Register.

The Ducks declined to comment on the report when reached by City News Service, but Eakins has been considered a top candidate for the Ducks’ job since former coach Randy Carlyle was fired on Feb. 10.

Ducks general manager Bob Murray finished out the season as Anaheim’s interim coach, as the team went 35-37-10 and missed the NHL playoffs.

Eakins, 52, has coached the Gulls throughout their four seasons in the AHL, after coaching the Edmonton Oilers from 2013-14. The Gulls went 154-95-23 during Eakins’ tenure.