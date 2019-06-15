Vegetation fire burning in eastern San Diego

SAN DIEGO — A vegetation fire burned more than one acre Saturday in the Jamacha-Lomita neighborhood in eastern San Diego.

The San Diego Fire Department responded to a vegetation fire at 873 Sunnyside Avenue in the Jamacha-Lomita neighborhood just after 5 p.m. Saturday. The fire had burned about an acre by 5:45 p.m. and was still active, though no homes were threatened at that time.

No injuries were reported and no evacuations had been ordered at the time of publishing.

