Underwater theme park featuring Boeing jet to open in August

BAHRAIN — A vast underwater theme park spanning 100,000 square meters off a Bahraini island city and featuring a sunken Boeing 747 is to open in August, the Persian Gulf country has announced.

Bahrain is hoping to attract divers from across the globe with the expansive site off Diyar Al Muharraq, a city which sits across seven artificial islands. Billed as the world’s largest underwater park, its centerpiece is the decommissioned, specially prepared aircraft.

The 70-meter-long plane is “the largest ever to be submerged,” according to Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani, Bahrain’s minister of industry, commerce and tourism.

The diving site will also feature a replica Bahraini pearl merchant’s house, artificial coral reefs and art sculptures.

Residents and tourists will be able to book trips through licensed diving centers by August 2019, Al Zayani said on Monday.

The upcoming Bahrain underwater park is also part of a wider trend for underwater tourist attractions. From the Maldives’ underwater hotel — where you can enjoy the marine view without getting wet — to America’s underwater museum, located off the coast of Florida, where divers can explore striking statues and sculptures.