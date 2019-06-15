Police looking for 3 suspects after South Park home invasion

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are asking the public for help after a violent home invasion and attempted kidnapping occurred Saturday in the South Park neighborhood.



At around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, investigators say three armed Hispanic men forced their way into the victim’s home on the 2200 block of 32nd Street. The men woke the victim and his girlfriend, who were both inside the home at the time. The men then demanded the keys to the victim’s car, assaulted him and tried to drag him out of the building.

The victim was able to get away and called 911. The three men then took off with several electronics and drove away in a dark-colored SUV.

“It really is a great neighborhood,” said Lori Fay, a neighbor. “They’re coming from somewhere else, is what’s happening.”

Fay said the news of the home invasion is disturbing. She has lived in the area for years and said she believes the neighborhood is being cased and targeted by criminals. “You come out at night, there’s things happening,” Fay said. “We’ve had people come to our door, try the door and they can’t get in.”

In light of Saturday’s home invasion, Fay said she is doing whatever she can to secure her home. “My landlord said I wasn’t allowed to padlock my front gate. I said, ‘I’m sorry — I’m padlocking my front gate,’” Fay said.



Anyone who has information on the home invasion suspects is encouraged to call the SDPD at 619-531-2000.