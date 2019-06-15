Pilot found dead after vintage war plane crashes

LOS ANGELES — A small plane crashed in the Santa Susana Mountains about two miles north of Porter Ranch Saturday, and the man who was the sole occupant was found dead inside, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 2:40 p.m., Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey said. It was near Limekiln Canyon Road and Sesnon Boulevard, Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Cheryl Sims said.

The plane was described as a privately owned, propeller-driven fixed-wing, two-seater aircraft, Humphrey said. Video taken by Fox11 showed the plane was a vintage U.S. war plane that broke up on impact, with the front cockpit damaged.

An LAFD paramedic was lowered from a helicopter to the debris field and found the pilot dead. There was no fire and no other injuries were reported, Humphrey said.

The crash scene turned out to be in the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s jurisdiction.

No further details were available from the Federal Aviation Administration.