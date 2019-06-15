Motorcycle crash shuts down traffic lanes in East County

LAKESIDE, Calif. — A motorcycle crash involving at least one other vehicle shut down traffic lanes in a suburban area in Lakeside Saturday, the California Highway Patrol said.

A motorcycle and at least one other vehicle crashed near River Valley High School along Marilla Drive in Lakeside at about 4:15 p.m., the CHP said.

Authorities did not confirm the extent of the injuries suffered but said both lanes on Marilla Drive were closed to traffic.

