Man fights off 3 armed men in robbery, kidnapping attempt

SAN DIEGO — A South Park resident fought back when three armed men burst into his home, started taking his belongings and tried to drag him out of the house.

Police said the robbery happened around 2 a.m. at the man’s home on 30th Street. The man and his girlfriend were sleeping inside the home at the time, and a small child could also be seen at the home as police investigated.

The robbers broke in and held the man at gunpoint, demanding his keys, but the homeowner fought back. As they struggled, the men took electronics from the home, and eventually started trying to drag the man out and bring him with them. Officials called the attack an attempted kidnapping.

The man fought his attackers off and called police. He suffered minor injuries but was expected to be OK.

A detailed description of the men was not available. They were all wearing dark clothes and gloves, while their head and faces were partially covered, according to SDPD. They escaped in a dark-colored, SUV-type vehicle.

San Diego Robbery Detectives are handling the investigation.