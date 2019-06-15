Man fighting for life after car hits him in crosswalk

SAN DIEGO — A man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was hit by a car early Saturday morning in the Mission Valley area.

The 44-year-old man was in the crosswalk with the walk signal on along Camino Del Rio North near Qualcomm Way, San Diego Police Department said. As he was walking, a man driving a 1996 Ford Explorer turned onto the road and struck him.

He suffered a possible skull fracture, several facial fractures and internal injuries, according to police. The injuries were considered life-threatening.

Traffic Division Officers responded to the scene and will handle the investigation.