Man fighting for life after car hits him in crosswalk

Posted 9:39 AM, June 15, 2019, by , Updated at 12:24PM, June 15, 2019

SAN DIEGO — A man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was hit by a car early Saturday morning in the Mission Valley area.

The 44-year-old man was in the crosswalk with the walk signal on along Camino Del Rio North near Qualcomm Way, San Diego Police Department said. As he was walking, a man driving a 1996 Ford Explorer turned onto the road and struck him.

He suffered a possible skull fracture, several facial fractures and internal injuries, according to police. The injuries were considered life-threatening.

Traffic Division Officers responded to the scene and will handle the investigation.

 

