Former Secretary of State gives keynote speech at UCSD

LA JOLLA, Calif. -- Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright gave the keynote speech at a commencement ceremony for UC San Diego graduates Saturday morning. As the first woman ever named Secretary of State, Albright’s speech touched on the importance of an enduring relationship between the U.S. and China, the United States' role in foreign affairs and the country’s policies concerning migrants.

“I do hope that each of you will use the knowledge gained here at this university to be more than a consumer of liberty, but also a defender and an enricher of it,” Albright said.

After Albright’s keynote address, 2019 graduate Michaela Juels spoke to her fellow classmates, opening up about the difficult time she experienced when her mother suddenly passed away and how other students helped her get through the tragedy.

“I know that in our society it can feel like every person is for themselves, like everyone is out to get you,” Juels said. “But you are all living proof that this is a lie.”

Juels also encouraged her fellow graduates to remember those who helped them along the way. "No matter what you faced, you made it here today. You overcame everything in your way to be here,” Juels said.

A total of 9,325 students graduated from UC San Diego this spring.