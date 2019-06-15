Firefighters bring fire in eastern San Diego under control

Fifty-five firefighters worked to control a vegetation fire in the Jamacha-Lomita neighborhood Saturday evening.

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters have a vegetation fire that burned more than one acre Saturday in the Jamacha-Lomita neighborhood under control, officials said.

The San Diego Fire Department responded to a vegetation fire at 873 Sunnyside Avenue in the Jamacha-Lomita neighborhood just after 5 p.m. Saturday. “When the first unit arrived, they found fire behind several homes in a canyon,” Battalion Chief David Gerboth of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said. “Immediately we dispatched additional resources.”

Fifty-five firefighters battled the fire with help from helicopter water drops and had the fire under control before 7 p.m. Though the fire threatened homes that backed up to the canyon, no structures were damaged and no injuries were reported, Gerboth said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

