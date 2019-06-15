× Costco shooting involving off-duty cop was not an active shooter incident, police say

CORONA, Calif. — The deadly shooting at a Costco in Corona Friday night was not an active shooter incident as initially suspected, Corona police said.

Corona Police Department officers responded to what was reported as an active shooter situation at a Costco in Corona at about 7:45 p.m. Friday. Officers were initially able to confirm that the shooting involved an off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer assigned to the department’s Southwest Station.

Further investigation revealed that the off-duty officer was shopping at Costco with his family when a man assaulted the officer unprovoked. The officer was holding his young child at the time.

Authorities said the officer fired his gun during the confrontation, fatally shooting the man who assaulted him and hitting two of that man’s family members. Corona police said the off-duty officer’s gun was the only weapon involved in the incident.

The two family members are in critical condition at local hospitals, police said. The off-duty officer was treated at a nearby hospital and has been released. The child he was holding at the time of the assault was not injured, police said.

The Riverside County Coroners Office identified the man who was fatally shot in the incident as 32-year-old Riverside resident Kenneth French.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the other individuals involved.

Police said they are still investigating the shooting and encouraged witnesses who have not yet given their statements to police to contact Lieutenant Robert Newman at 951-817-5788 or Robert.Newman@CoronaCA.gov.