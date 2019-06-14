Vista driver killed in Anaheim car crash

ANAHEIM, Calif. — A young man was killed after being ejected from his vehicle in a crash that left three of his passengers injured on the 91 Freeway in Anaheim early Friday morning, KTLA reported.

The crash occurred in the westbound lanes east of La Palma Avenue, near the 57 Freeway, at about 1:50 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log.

Investigators believe the driver of a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro made an “unsafe turning movement to the left” and then the car struck a metal guard rail.

The 21-year-old driver was ejected from the car and landed on the freeway, a news release from the CHP stated. Investigators are trying to determine if the driver was then struck by another vehicle while he was down on the freeway.

The man was declared dead at the scene by members of the Anaheim fire department.

The Orange County coroner’s office identified him as Joseph Salcido. The driver and his three passengers were all from Vista, in San Diego County, according to CHP.

The passengers, all men aged 19 or 20, were transported to a local hospital to be treated for moderate injuries, the CHP news release stated.

Anyone with further information about the crash was asked to contact the CHP at 714-567-6000.