SAN DIEGO — A tree branch fell on a car after breaking in half on a residential street in Point Loma Friday, authorities said.

The large branch belonged to an old pine tree that stands in front of residencies on the 2100 block of Catalina Boulevard in Point Loma. The branch fell on a car that belongs to a woman who lives nearby.

Police said there were no injuries and that a city crew would be sent to remove the branch.