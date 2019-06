SAN DIEGO — More than 2,000 people in the South Bay were without power Friday night.

The outage, reported at 7:48 p.m., was affecting 2,020 customers in Nestor, San Ysidro, Otay Mesa and Imperial Beach, according to San Diego Gas & Electric’s online outage map.

Power was estimated to be restored by midnight.

The cause of outage was not yet known.

Check the utility’s outage map here.