Miramar College receives $1.4 M for alternative energy program

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Miramar College announced Friday it received a nearly $1.4 million contract from the California Energy Commission to develop a program for the alternative fuels and vehicle technology industries.

The program will help participating students enter the alternative energy and technology fields by connecting them with companies, labor unions, community organizations and other related groups and entities. Students will also receive workplace training for jobs focusing on reducing carbon emissions from vehicles.

The San Diego Community College District’s Board of Trustees voted to accept the pact with the CEC during its Thursday meeting. “The goal is to improve and expand alternative fuel vehicle technology programs throughout the state,” said Ben Gamboa, an associate dean in the college’s School of Business. “This will provide the college with an excellent opportunity to serve as a catalyst for advancing clean transportation, connecting skilled workers to high-wage jobs and building the green economy.”

Miramar College will receive the funding for the Alternative Fuel and Vehicle Training Enhancement Program through 2024. The program will be an addition to the college’s existing automotive technology program, according to the district.