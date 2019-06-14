× Man, boy shot near memorial for murdered teen

SAN DIEGO — A young man and a boy were shot early Friday morning within feet of a memorial for a 16-year-old who was gunned down on the same block last month.

The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. on Kelly Street near Tait Street in Linda Vista, San Diego Police Department said.

Witnesses told police that someone was shot, then put in a car that left the area. Officers also found bullet casings at the scene.

Police headed to Sharp Memorial Hospital to look for the victim, and learned two young men had recently come in with gunshot wounds. One of the victims was a 15-year-old boy, the other a 20-year-old man.

Both were shot in their lower bodies and were expected to survive, according to SDPD. Neither would answer questions from police, and investigators said they have no information about a possible shooter.

The violence occurred on the same block where a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in May. A memorial for the teen could be seen at the site of Friday morning’s shooting.

Investigators say the teen was outside when he got in an argument with a man driving by, who shot the boy and drove off. The suspected shooter in that case, 20-year-old Andy Phonsongkham, was arrested.

San Diego Police Gang Detectives are handling the investigation.