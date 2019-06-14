Legoland celebrates firefighters with ‘Heroes Weekend’

View this post on Instagram

At @legolandcalifornia talking about “Heroes Weekend” where firefighters from LA and Carlsbad are not only teaching about fire safety, but also bringing their families for a day at the water park! Later the two departments will also race down riptide racer to be champion of the water park! @losangelesfiredepartment @carlsbadfirefighters @fox5sandiego #SoSanDiego